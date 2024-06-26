Interior Minister Kolokoltsev arrived in New York to participate in UN meetings

The head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vladimir Kolokoltse, arrived in New York to participate in meetings at the UN, reports the Russian permanent mission to the international organization in Telegram-channel.

“Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in the United States to participate in meetings of the United Nations,” the publication says.

The duration of the visit of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the program of discussions have not been specified.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally met the guest. After this, the head of state paid a visit to Vietnam.