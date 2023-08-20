Deputy State Duma Khinshtein: the head of the kindergarten in the Stavropol region, who supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was fired

In the Stavropol village of Donskaya Balka, the head of the kindergarten “Lastochka” was fired, who was publicly convicted of supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein in Telegram.

Khinshtein clarified that the woman was fired after the personal intervention of Governor Vladimir Vladimirov, her activities are being checked by the security forces. “The head of the region took the situation under personal control. If it turns out that local officials were covering for her, they will be in trouble,” the deputy added.

On August 18, it became known that residents of the Stavropol Territory accused the head of a local kindergarten of sympathizing with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In an appeal to the administration, which was signed by more than 100 people, it is said that the woman allowed herself insulting remarks about the brother of one of the villagers who participated in the special operation. They also claimed that the head’s sons serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was also reported that the director threatened the pupils if her sons were injured in the war zone, and allegedly fired the boilermaker who was involved in the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war zone.