The head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Evgeny Zinichev, reported to President Vladimir Putin on the evacuation of more than 2,300 residents of 14 settlements in the Ryazan Region within a radius of 5-10 km from the fire at the ammunition depot.

According to the Kremlin press service, temporary accommodation centers have been set up for the evacuees at educational institutions and hospitals located at a safe distance from the epicenter of the explosions. Now they accommodate 86 people. The rest went to visit relatives and friends.

An operational headquarters has been deployed on the spot. Psychologists are working, a hotline has been opened, to which more than 60 citizens have addressed.

In addition, 100 people and 12 units of equipment from the Noginsk Rescue Center, including two tankers, are in hourly readiness for departure. In a two-hour readiness – 100 people and seven units of equipment from TsSOOR “Leader” and the Noginsk rescue center.

Earlier it was reported that the fire was extinguished by about 800 military and rescuers.

Recall that on the afternoon of October 7, grass caught fire on the territory of an ammunition storage warehouse near the village of Zheltukhino, Ryazan Region. As a result, the fire spread to the site where the shells were stored.

In the Ryazan region introduced emergency mode. Hospitalization of 14 victims was reported.