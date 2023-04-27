The head of the Federal Customs Service Davydov spoke about the inability of employees to work with paper declarations

High digitalization, which has made it possible to speed up the work of the Russian customs, brings not only advantages, but also certain risks. If the attackers manage to put cyber attacks on stream, then the work may stop. Ruslan Davydov, Acting Head of the Federal Customs Service (FTS), spoke about this at the session of the forum “Tax Ecosystem: People and Technologies”, informs Forbes.

According to him, over the past year, the FCS has repelled about 1.2 thousand DDoS attacks on infrastructure, three to four attacks per day. “It is clear that our opponents would like to bring down the Russian foreign trade system,” the head of customs explained.

Davydov regretted that the FCS employees had forgotten how to work with paper declarations. After all, if tomorrow something happens to the electronic system, then everyone will have to think what to do.

The last time the work of customs was disrupted on April 10, when the attack partially paralyzed the Unified Automated Information System of Customs Authorities (UAIS TO). The failure prevented the registration of new declarations, and those that were in progress hung.