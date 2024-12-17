The head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov, He died this Tuesday morning due to the detonation of a bomb placed on an electric scooter which was parked at the entrance of a residential building in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, has indicated in a statement published on the organization’s Telegram channel that Kirilov’s assistant also died in the explosion. The committee’s Investigation Department has opened a criminal case for both murders.

Investigators have traveled to the scene of the incident, in the east of Moscow, and are carrying out search activities aimed at establishing the circumstances of the attack, which areIt occurred when Kirilov was leaving the residential building.

More information soon.