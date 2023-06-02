The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is trying to convey to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) its position regarding the admission of Russian athletes to competitions. This was announced on June 2 by ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

“We are trying to convey to them our position that the recommendations and approaches that they demonstrate are unacceptable and illegitimate. Of course, they harm the Olympic movement not only in Russia, but in the whole world,” he told reporters.

The head of the ROC noted that he does not yet know when recommendations will be developed to Russian sports federations on the conditions for the participation of athletes in international tournaments in a neutral status. According to him, the next meeting of the ROC executive committee will be held on October 5.

On March 28, the IOC executive committee recommended that international federations allow only those Russian athletes who do not support the Russian special operation to protect Donbass to compete, and as neutral athletes. Recommendations were also followed not to allow athletes from the Russian Federation associated with the armed forces and security agencies to compete.

Then Pozdnyakov called the neutral status at the Olympic Games a violation of human rights.

After that, the decision on the admission of Russian athletes in a neutral status was made by the federations of fencing, taekwondo, wrestling, skateboarding, table tennis and other Olympic sports. At the same time, a number of organizations refused to implement the recommendations of the IOC.

On May 7, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the committee would take all measures to return Russian and Belarusian athletes to the competition. The IOC is in close dialogue with the federations that are responsible for hosting tournaments.