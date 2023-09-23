Deputies of the People’s Council of the LPR elected Pasechnik to the post of head of the republic

Deputies of the People’s Council of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) unanimously elected Leonid Pasechnik to the post of head of the republic, before which he served as acting head of the region. This is reported by TASS.

The inauguration took place in the central columned hall of Lugansk. The ceremony was attended by First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko, representatives of the authorities, the LPR election commission and other honored guests.

As a gift, Kiriyenko presented Pasechnik with a special edition of the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Earlier on September 23, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, was elected head of the region at the plenary session of the People’s Council.

On October 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on the admission of four new regions to Russia: the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. On that day, Denis Pushilin was appointed acting head of the DPR by presidential decree.