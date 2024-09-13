In Krasnoyarsk Krai, the head of the rear services of the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was detained for bribery

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, the head of the rear services of the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe. This was reported on Friday, September 13, reports Regional Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to the investigation, in August the detainee received a bribe of 512 thousand rubles from an entrepreneur. The money was intended for winning a competitive selection for contracts to supply hot meals to the institute. The amount of the bribe was 10 percent of the so-called kickback from the cost of the contract.

On September 11, after the entrepreneur handed over the remaining part of the bribe of 359 thousand rubles, the head of logistics was detained. The entrepreneur and the employee of the departmental educational organization were detained, and searches were conducted at their place of residence and work. Two million rubles in cash were confiscated from the head of logistics of the institute.

