Urgent vaccination of Russians will help prevent the active spread of coronavirus in the country. This opinion was expressed in an interview with reporters on Sunday, June 20, by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

“It is important to get vaccinated and, if necessary, revaccinated as soon as possible in order to protect yourself and your loved ones and avoid repeating the negative scenario of the epidemic that happened in India,” he said.

Dmitriev drew attention to the fact that the decisions of the Russian regions to speed up or introduce compulsory vaccination for certain categories of citizens will “save many lives.”

According to him, urgent vaccination of Russians is especially important now, in connection with the spread of the Indian strain.

He also recalled that there are safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 in Russia. Thus, the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in various countries has shown its high efficiency and safety, which is confirmed by the data of medical regulators in a number of countries, Dmitriev added.

The director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, reminded earlier that day that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine provides protection against all currently known strains of coronavirus infection.

Earlier, on June 18, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that in the capital 60% of citizens who have had coronavirus are potentially immune to the Wuhan strain. He clarified that in relation to the new strain of coronavirus, population immunity, according to preliminary calculations, is reduced by half or more.

On the same day, the mayor said that more than 89% of sick Muscovites had an Indian strain of coronavirus. According to him, the new strain is more aggressive and spreads faster.

The Indian strain, discovered at the end of 2020, was officially named Delta by the World Health Organization (WHO) (B.1.617.2). The Delta variant is also called a double mutant due to the presence of E484Q and L452R changes in the S protein.

