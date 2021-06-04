The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev called the registration of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V in foreign countries “a real battle”. He expressed this opinion in an interview. RBKpublished on Friday 4th June.

He clarified that currently the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center is registered in 66 countries of the world and, according to the head of the RDIF, this is a “colossal success.”

“At the same time, registration in almost any of these countries was a real battle: everywhere we faced active opposition from other players who did not want to let Russia in and resisted the registration of the Russian vaccine,” he said.

According to Dmitriev, several breakthrough examples helped greatly in the promotion of the drug, in particular, the very first registration of Sputnik V in Argentina opened the door for a Russian vaccine to Latin America. Clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates and India, organized by RDIF, have also led to registration in India and several other countries in the region.

On June 3, it became known that RDIF, Bahrain’s sovereign fund Mumtalakat and Binnopharm Group signed an agreement at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to build a Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production facility in Bahrain.

On May 21, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the success of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the world is due to its high efficiency, which has been confirmed by international experts. The drug is safe, easy to transport and store, she said.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. It was registered last August and became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.