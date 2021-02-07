25 countries may register the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the end of next week. This was stated by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

To date, the drug has been approved in 20 states, including Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua and Republika Srpska , Lebanon and Myanmar.

Earlier, Dmitriev said that in Russia everyone will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine by June, while in the USA and Europe, vaccination will be completed only in the fall.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg, after publishing the results of the third phase of clinical trials in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, confirming the high effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine, called the Russian drug the world favorite in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the largest scientific breakthrough since Soviet times.