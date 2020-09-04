India could become the center for the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for itself and other countries, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on September 4 during an online briefing.

“India can become the center of vaccine production not only for India, but also for other countries,” he was quoted as saying TASS…

Dmitriev spoke about the partnership for the production of the vaccine.

“We are now seeing interest from 40 countries, including the purchase of this vaccine. But our main limitation is the availability of sufficient production capacity to meet the existing demand. Therefore, we are negotiating with a number of countries, including India and Brazil, ”said the head of the RDIF.

In addition, Dmitriev said that negotiations are underway with Saudi Arabia and that trials of a drug against coronavirus infection in the country may begin this month, and the Philippines is analyzing an agreement on clinical trials of a vaccine.

A few days ago it became known that Turkey may soon issue a permit to test the Russian vaccine against coronavirus.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 under the name Sputnik V. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced the readiness of 27 countries to purchase a vaccine for coronavirus infection developed by Russian specialists.

