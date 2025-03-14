The head of the Puigdemont office, except for his fifth judicial case derived from the procés

The judge who has taken the relay to Judge Joaquín Aguirre at the head of the Court of Instruction 1 of Barcelona has filed the case against the head of the Office of the Expresident de Carles Puigdemont, Josep Lluís Alay, prosecuted for requesting data from the police base to a Mosso d’Esquadra. This is the fifth cause derived from the sovereignty process of which it is exculpated to Alay.

In a car, advanced by The National And who has had access eldiario.es, Judge Alejandra Gil agrees to the case file after the Prosecutor’s Office advocated not accusing Alay once the instruction is finished. Judge Aguirre had considered that there were indications of crime to take Alay to trial.

Justice has had the focus on Alay for years. In his stage at the head of the Puigdemont office, Alay has been charged five times in several causes. Of all it has been exculpated, either by the archive of the causes (now the petition to a Mosso, but before accompanying Puigdemont in his detention in Germany, of the Russian plot of the procés and that of Tsunami Democràtic) either by the application of the amnesty (in the cause of his trip to Nueva Caledonia).

The last cause that was open to Alay was the separate pieces of the Voloh case instructed by Judge Joaquín Aguirre. In the analysis of his mobile phone to investigate the role of Alay in the Russian contacts of the procés, the Civil Guard and Aguirre discovered a supposed use of reserved information.

According to the investigators, the Mosso, at the request of Alay, agreed to the police files to give information to the Puigdemont advisor about the existence or not of specific requirements and controls against him, in what, in his opinion, could mean a crime of revelation of secrets. Now Judge Alejandra Gil, who has assumed the court of Aguirre after her retirement, has exculpated him.

The Supreme Bur

The cause for the petition to Mosso now archived was not exempt from controversy because of the ways of instructing Judge Aguirre. A year ago, the judge admitted that he had lost a key car of the case and opted for the “regeneration” of the resolution that left Alay at the trial of claiming information from the police database to two Mossos d’Esquadra.