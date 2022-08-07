Prosecutor General of Russia Krasnov has blocked about 138,000 resources for fakes since the beginning of the SVO

The head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, Igor Krasnov, assessed the amount of fake information about the events in Donbass in an interview with the newspaper “Kommersant”.

According to Krasnov, more than 340 requests from prosecutors to block inaccurate information about the Russian special operation were satisfied. In addition, about 138,000 Internet resources have been removed or blocked. “After the start of a special military operation, we have stepped up countering the spread of calls for extremism and terrorism, riots and fake news on the Internet,” he said.