Primorye Health Minister Shestopalov: Residents should give birth between jobs

Russians should “make children” in their free time from work. With such a call spoke Head of the Ministry of Health of Primorsky Krai Evgeny Shestopalov in an interview with FederalPress.

According to him, residents of the region should have as many children as “God sends”. At the same time, Shestopalov believes that work should not become an obstacle. He noted that time can be devoted to having children “in the breaks” between jobs.

Earlier, State Duma deputy from Sverdlovsk Oblast Zhanna Ryabtseva called on Russian women to do the old-fashioned way and “give birth, give birth, and give birth.” “We need to start forming families in colleges, because the best families are student families,” she said. Ryabtseva also added that families no longer need financial support from the state.