The head of the Parler company, the product of which is the application of the same name, John Matze, announced the threats against him. He is currently forced into hiding with his family. This is reported by Fox News with reference to court documents.

“Many Parler employees face harassment and hostility, fear for their safety and the safety of their families, and in some cases have fled their home state to escape harassment,” the document says. It is emphasized that Matze received death threats.

Earlier, Google and Apple removed from stores the Parler app, popular with supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, in which, according to the statement of IT giants, there appeared calls to violence. The services announced that they will return the application to their sites if its management changes the moderation rules.

Later, John Matze stated that his application might never come back online.