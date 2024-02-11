Lloyd Austin readmitted to hospital for evaluation due to bladder problems

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was again hospitalized for examination due to bladder problems. The US Department of Defense reports this on its website.

Austin was taken by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday, February 11, around 2:00 p.m., “to be evaluated for symptoms consistent with a bladder problem.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder assured that the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the White House and the US Congress have been notified about this. Austin's deputy “stands ready to assume the functions and responsibilities of the Secretary of Defense if necessary.”

At the end of December, 70-year-old Austin was diagnosed with cancer. The late announcement of the hospitalization on January 1 caused a clear reaction and became the subject of criticism from Biden's opponents.

On February 1, the head of the Pentagon apologized to colleagues and the public, saying that he accepted responsibility for his actions. Austin is scheduled to appear before Congress on February 14 to testify.