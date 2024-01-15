Reuters: The Pentagon announced that US Defense Secretary Austin had been discharged from the hospital

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital. The Pentagon announced this, reports Reuters.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said Austin remained treated in the hospital after doctors diagnosed him with prostate cancer. He was hospitalized on January 1, however, the presidential administration learned about this only five days later.

Earlier, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, commented on the fact that the head of the Pentagon concealed his illness from US President Joe Biden. According to him, Austin's decision became a problem for the defense department.