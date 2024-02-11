Pentagon chief Austin transferred his powers to his deputy after hospitalization

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin transferred his powers to his deputy after hospitalization. This is stated in a message from the military department, reports RIA News.

“At approximately 4:55 p.m. (00:55 GMT Sunday), Secretary Austin delegated his authority to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks,” the statement said.

Lloyd Austin remains in hospital for evaluation due to symptoms that indicate bladder problems. The White House, Congress and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were informed about the incident.

It was previously reported that Austin was again hospitalized. The Pentagon chief was taken by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday, February 11, around 2:00 p.m., “to be examined for symptoms consistent with a bladder problem.”

At the end of last year, 70-year-old Austin was diagnosed with cancer. The late announcement of the hospitalization on January 1 became the subject of criticism by opponents of US President Joe Biden.