The head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, during a speech to the cadets of the American Military Academy West Point in New York state on Saturday, May 22, said that the country is facing threats of terrorism, cyber weapons and the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are watching the longest war in America end. And you see how technology is changing the nature of war. And even as great and emerging powers clash and compete, you see new threats – from pandemics to terrorism to cyber weapons. And you see how these threats cross borders like a hurricane “, – quotes the words of the American Secretary of Defense WBOC…

Austin noted that the cadets graduate in “extremely difficult circumstances”, but they have received the necessary training to withstand the above threats.

Other difficulties that Austin named included threats to democracy, the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, problems of racism and discrimination, and social tensions.

The head of the Pentagon spoke with 1,000 cadets who were promoted to junior lieutenants.

