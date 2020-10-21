Official Washington considers Russia, which is becoming more and more aggressive, as well as China as the main strategic adversaries of their country, which pose a threat to US national security, violate the sovereignty of other countries and try to undermine the unity of the Western world.

This was stated on Tuesday by US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during an online broadcast organized by the Atlantic Council think tank (Washington). “Ukrinform”.

“Since my appointment as Defense Minister over a year ago, my top priority has been the implementation of the National Defense Strategy, which emphasizes that we are in a global confrontation with our main adversaries – China and Russia,” – stressed the head of the Pentagon.

He noted that challenges to US national security come from other directions, including North Korea and Iran, as well as extremist organizations. However, Washington continues to view Moscow and Beijing as the main threats.

“On the one hand, our main adversaries – China and Russia – are rapidly modernizing their armed forces and using their growing power to defy international law, violate the sovereignty of smaller countries and alter the balance of power in their favor,” Esper stressed.

On the other hand, Moscow and Beijing are using economic leverage over other countries, the US Secretary of Defense added.

“China’s militarization of the coastal zones of the southern sea, as well as attempts to annex Crimea by the Russian Federation and its invasion in eastern Ukraine, demonstrate an arrogant desire to infringe on the sovereignty of other states, as well as the weakening of resistance and cohesion of countries and institutions critical to US security, including NATO.” , – said the head of the Pentagon.

Recall that the US National Defense Strategy, approved in 2018, aims to restore the US’s global security advantage. In addition, the document provides for the preservation of international order from encroachments, including from Russia and China.

