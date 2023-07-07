US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov the situation on the battlefield on further assistance to Kyiv. This was announced on Thursday, July 6, by the press service of the Pentagon.

In a post on site The department notes that Austin told his interlocutor about the long-term plans to support Ukraine from the United States in the field of security. In addition, the two ministers “agreed to maintain close contact.”

Earlier in the day, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder mentioned that Washington was considering transferring cluster munitions to Kyiv.

At the same time, Reuters reported that the US administration would announce on July 7 the next package of military assistance to Ukraine, which would include cluster munitions. The delivery, worth more than $500 million, will also include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) munitions, Bradley combat vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers.

Prior to this, on June 21, Deputy Pentagon Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh noted that the reassessment of military aid to Kyiv made it possible to spend additional amounts on arms supplies. It turned out that for the 2022 and 2023 financial years, American support for Ukraine was $6.2 billion less than declared.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.