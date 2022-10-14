Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin discussed with the defense ministers of Finland and Sweden the consequences of the accidents on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was announced on Friday, October 14, by the press secretary of the US Department of Defense Patrick Ryder.

“The ministers, among other things, discussed the consequences of the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the importance of sustainability, as well as other security issues in the Northern region and the Arctic,” the statement reads. protocol meetings.

The topic of accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO was also touched upon. It is noted that all participants expressed gratitude to those member states of the alliance that have already ratified the protocols on the expansion of the bloc.

The Nord Stream sabotage occurred on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered on two other Russian gas export pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks that day.

On September 28, investigators of the FSB of Russia, based on the materials of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia, opened a criminal case on an act of international terrorism in connection with the explosions.

In early October, the pressure on the gas pipelines stabilized, the gas leak stopped, as all the fuel came out.

Earlier, on October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incidents on the Nord Stream gas pipelines acts of international terrorism. According to him, behind the incidents are those who have already resorted to such sabotage and were caught by the hand. The President noted that “obviously, this is the one who seeks to finally break the ties between Russia and the European Union, to destroy the political subjectivity of Europe.”

Prior to that, on October 10, the press secretary of the Chairman of the Board of PJSC Gazprom, Sergey Kupriyanov, spoke about the NATO fuse found under the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

He recalled that on November 6, 2015, during a scheduled visual inspection of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the NATO underwater mine destroyer Sea Fox was discovered. According to Kupriyanov, the fuse lay exactly in the space between the gas pipelines in one of them.