US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin January 6 admittedthat the Pentagon should have informed the media and public earlier about his hospitalization on January 1.

“I understand the media's concerns about transparency and recognize that I should have done a better job to ensure the public was properly informed. I am committed to doing better,” Austin said in a written statement released by the Pentagon press service.

As Austin noted, this was his medical procedure, so he takes full responsibility for his decisions to disclose information.

The head of the Pentagon also indicated that he was recovering and was looking forward to returning to his duties.

Earlier in the day, NBC reported, citing officials, that Austin spent four days in the intensive care unit while Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks performed his duties during that time.

Politico also wrote that the Pentagon kept the White House in the dark about Austin’s hospitalization for three days. According to the publication, information about the hospitalization of the head of the Pentagon “came as a shock to all White House employees,” including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who were not aware of the complications that arose in the Secretary of Defense after the medical procedure. According to the article, Congress was notified of Austin's illness just 15 minutes before the Pentagon issued a public press release.

On January 5, American journalist and Newsmax TV channel host Todd Starnes commented on Austin’s hospitalization, wondering why this information was disclosed only five days later.

The head of the Pentagon was hospitalized on January 1 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with complications after a planned medical procedure.