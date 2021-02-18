Russia’s “destabilizing” policy is one of the main threats to NATO. The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin said this on February 17 at a meeting of the heads of defense departments of NATO countries.

During the meeting, Austin listed the threats to NATO: Russia’s “destabilizing” policy, China’s growth, terrorism, COVID-19 and climate change, the Pentagon’s press service reports.

Austin named the most important task of NATO to protect the population and territory by providing reliable means of deterrence.

On February 17, during a press conference following the first day of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance should become a platform for a political dialogue of all NATO “like-minded people” on countering Russia and China.

On February 15, Stoltenberg said that at the NATO ministerial meeting, he will bring up for discussion the issue of increasing funding for NATO’s military activity near the borders of Russia.

The next day, the secretary general stressed that the dialogue with Russia should be based “on strength, on firmness,” but it is also possible and even necessary to set up interaction with Russia. He saw no contradictions in his statement.