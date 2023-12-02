The United States will not allow Russia to win the conflict in Ukraine and will continue to support Kyiv with military aid supplies. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced this on Saturday, December 2, speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

Austin has repeatedly listed the main opponents of the United States, naming China, Hamas and Russia in a single bundle. For the United States, he secured the role of a peacemaker, creator and unifying force.

“As the President said [Джо] Biden, “American leadership is what holds the world together.” Our rivals and enemies want to divide and weaken the United States—and separate us from our allies and partners. So at this critical juncture in history, America must not falter,” he said in a speech published on website Pentagon.

Austin emphasized that the country is capable of meeting its obligations and devoting resources to multiple theaters of war. So Israel will remain an ally and recipient of US support unconditionally.

“And we will not allow our enemies to divide or weaken us. Therefore, even as we increase support for Israel, we remain focused on Ukraine,” the defense chief added.

Earlier, on November 27, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that US financial support for Ukraine is at a critical moment. He also recalled that the aid package for Ukraine is awaiting approval from Congress.

The day before, November 26, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced that the upper house of Congress would vote on Biden’s request for assistance to Ukraine and Israel on December 4. The Senate will also vote on additional national security assistance.

Prior to this, on November 21, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the United States would be able to continue providing assistance to Kyiv only if the American Congress approved the allocation of additional funds from the federal budget.

A day earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, during a visit to Kiev, announced that the United States would provide Ukraine with a new tranche of military assistance worth $100 million. At the same time, the Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov on November 21 called the new package of military assistance to Kyiv a “calming pill.” He pointed out that the situation at the front and in the Ukrainian government is on the verge of collapse.

On November 19, NBC News, citing sources, reported that the US Congress expects to approve the Biden administration’s request for assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as well as to secure the southern border, by the end of 2023.

On November 17, Biden signed a bill to finance the work of the country’s government without assistance to Ukraine. The stopgap funding bill approved by both houses of the US Congress also does not provide for aid to Israel. The day before, Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources, wrote that the American side had already tried to hint to the Ukrainian authorities in October about the likely cessation of financial assistance from Washington.

The West has strengthened its support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.