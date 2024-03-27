The head of the organization that saved a hundred people, Andrei Syropyatov, died in Crocus

During the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the head of a student organization was killed; its members helped hundreds of people escape. He is on the list of victims published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On the day of the tragedy, two members of the organization helped visitors get out of the building. They clarified that on the day of the terrorist attack, there were 105 student employees working as cloakroom attendants and ticket takers at Crocus, all of whom survived. The founder of the organization, Andrei Syropyatov, supervised the work of the staff on the radio and helped get people out, but later disappeared.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Members of the organization turned to the media with a request to help find Andrei. Later, his name appeared in the updated list of those killed as a result of the terrorist attack. What exactly happened to him is still unknown.

Terrorist attack survivor talks about escaped ticket takers

A visitor to the concert of the Picnic group in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow spoke about the ticket takers who ran away from the scene of the terrorist attack after the shooting began. Daria came to the concert with a young man – seats on the balcony were purchased from the couple. According to her, the first shots were fired at 19:57. At first, the girl did not understand that shooting had started and mistook the “claps” for part of the program. Then she saw the ticket ushers running away. Daria emphasized that the ticket takers knew about the location of the service exits, but did not tell those who were sitting on the balcony about them. As a result, visitors had to find a way out on their own.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

At the same time, 15-year-old schoolboy Islam Khalilov, who worked part-time in the Crocus wardrobe, led more than 100 people out of the building. Acting according to emergency instructions, he helped people get out of the building and began directing the evacuation. Islam led visitors through a narrow passage into the territory of Crocus Expo, and then led them out into the street through the service building.

Islam's colleague, Nikita, heard the first shots when he accepted a jacket from one of the guests, and then saw people running. Nikita entered the utility room, where Islam and two other cloakroom attendants were located – Ilya and Artem. “We led the people, there were four of us. Ilya had a walkie-talkie, they told him where to lead. We walked them up the stairs and led them to the service exit. I don’t remember, but, in my opinion, everyone opened their service doors for us,” said the young man.