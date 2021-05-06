The Governor of the Orenburg Region Denis Pasler instructed the regional government to provide all the necessary assistance to the families of two victims of the explosion of a shell during the Great Patriotic War (WWII) during search operations. This was announced on Thursday, May 6, by the press service of the regional government.

“The head of the region gave the task to provide assistance and support to the families of the victims,” ​​the ministry said. REN TV…

Pasler clarified that the search engines from the Orenburg region often carried out work on the excavations and helped in finding the dead soldiers.

On Thursday, May 6, it became known about the explosion of an ammunition during the Second World War during the work of a search detachment from the Orenburg region in the Gorodishchensky district of the Volgograd region, which killed two people – a man and a 15-year-old teenager.

Later on the same day, the Investigative Committee of the Volgograd Region organized an inspection of the explosion of an ammunition during the Great Patriotic War (WWII), which killed two people.