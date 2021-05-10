The Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, found alive after three days of searching in the forest, refused hospitalization and intends to go to work on Tuesday, May 11. Izvestia was told about this in the regional department on May 10.

It is noted that the minister did not need medical assistance. Murakhovsky thanked everyone for the search work.

49-year-old Alexander Murakhovsky stopped communicating after he left for the forest on an ATV from a hunting base in the village of Pospelovo on Friday, May 7.

On Sunday, the minister’s ATV was discovered 6.5 km from the base, writes Gazeta.ru… At the same time, he did not get in touch.

The search for the head of the regional department was conducted by about 100 police officers, Rosgvardia and the Ministry of Emergencies, hunting inspectors and volunteers. It was noted that in the forest where the minister disappeared, local residents saw bears.

On May 10, Murakhovsky was found alive, he himself went out to people in the area of ​​the village of Basly. The minister was taken to the central regional hospital of the Bolsheukovsky district.

As told in the regional Ministry of Health, the minister feels satisfactory.