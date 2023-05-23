There are no forecasts for the discharge of the writer Zakhar Prilepin, the doctors are coping, everything is under control. On Tuesday, May 23, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin told reporters.

“He (Prilepin. – Ed.) is as alert as possible after such injuries. But doctors avoid any forecasts, and I don’t even need to name any dates, ”the head of the region emphasized on the sidelines of the Russian-Chinese business forum.

On May 19, Prilepin thanked the doctors and everyone who supports him. He got in touch that day through his Telegram channel. At the same time, it became known about the third operation performed – fixation of a broken vertebra in the lumbar region.

The writer denied rumors that he was busy writing a new novel, emphasizing that “when too much hurts, it’s useless.”

The assassination attempt on Prilepin was committed on May 6 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. His car Audi Q7 was blown up, at the time of the explosion he was driving in a car. Prilepin’s colleague Alexander Shubin, who was driving the car, died.

Prilepin was diagnosed with a severe concomitant injury. On the day of the terrorist attack, he underwent the first stage of the operation, during which devices for external fixation of fractures were installed.

Later, on May 12, the second operation was performed to fix the bone fragments for their strong fixation until complete fusion.

On the day of the terrorist attack, they managed to detain the alleged organizer of the crime, Alexander Permyakov. He said that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services. The man planted an explosive device on the road and later detonated it remotely.