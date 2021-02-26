Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin said that an explosion in a house on Meshchersky Boulevard in Nizhny Novgorod could have occurred due to a gas leak from the gas distribution system, reports RIA News…

It is specified that the head of the region visited the site of the emergency to personally assess the scale of the consequences.

“As for the causes of the incident, we can say that the cause was not the gas equipment in the cafe. The priority version of the investigating authorities is a gas leak from the gas distribution system, ”Nikitin said.

However, he stressed that this conclusion is still preliminary and will still be verified.

We will remind, this morning in Nizhny Novgorod there was an explosion on the basement of a 12-storey building where a sushi bar was located. As a result of the incident, three people were injured – a man and two women, one of whom was removed from the rubble.

Initially, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the cause of the emergency was an explosion of household gas, but then the head of the regional headquarters of the department, Valery Sinkov clarified that the house is not gasified. The owner of the sushi bar, Alexander Ilyin, said that the explosion was due to a gas leak from a pipe under the house, so his cafe “had nothing to do with it.”

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers.