The commander of the Niobium radar station, Anatoly, on the Day of the Air Defense Forces (Air Defense), which is celebrated on April 9, spoke about the advantages of working with the station and its main advantages. The Ministry of Defense showed how the combat duty of the Niobium radar crews of the Western Military District is going.

Russian air defense systems repel enemy air attacks using drones, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and ballistic missiles. Modern radar stations (radar), such as Niobium, help to respond to such threats in time.

“The radar station is mobile, on standby. Designed to detect aerodynamic targets, determine national affiliations. Our task is to ensure the safety of our aviation, including unmanned aircraft. The tasks are complex and responsible, we issue information to higher command posts,” Anatoly said.

He emphasized that one of the tasks of air defense is not only to defeat and destroy, but also to reduce the effectiveness of enemy equipment and its strikes.

The station scans the sky within a radius of five hundred kilometers. Simultaneously monitors hundreds of objects. Information about potentially dangerous targets is sent to the command post. There, a decision is made which air defense unit will accompany and destroy the target.

Radar “Niobium” is designed to detect and track aerodynamic and ballistic targets. Data processing is carried out automatically with the subsequent issuance of ready-made information to consumers. The Niobium system is capable of detecting enemy aircraft and helicopters, as well as drones made of composite materials that are difficult to detect, the Defense Ministry explained.

“…It is very ergonomic to work with her. Ease of learning. Relative ease of use. Representatives of the manufacturer come, provide comprehensive support at all levels,” Anatoly added.

The collected data from all radar complexes form a general picture of the sky. This allows you to quickly make decisions on targets, the most common of which are drones.

On the second Sunday of April, Russia celebrates the Day of the Air Defense Forces (Air Defense), a holiday of the ground forces that protect civilian or military infrastructure from air attack.

In 2023, the celebration falls on April 9th. Izvestia spoke about the history and traditions of the holiday.

On June 28, 2022, the Ministry of Defense showed the work of another set of Nebo-SV radar stations. The complex is mobile, and for security reasons it moves all the time. The calculation can change the location several times a day.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.