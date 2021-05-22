Andrés Manuel López Obrador with the Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda, in a ceremony. PEDRO PARDO / AFP

The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has taken this Friday another step in its offensive against the judiciary. The Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, head of the Navy and one of the highest representatives of the military establishment has done so. “It seems that we have the enemy in the judiciary,” he said during the president’s morning press conference. Durán was referring to the collaboration of justice in operations against drug trafficking in Pacific ports, which does not detract from the seriousness of his accusations. On the contrary, his words cross a new line and add to the president’s constant campaign to disqualify judges and break the rules of the separation of powers.

When mentioning some seizures of shipments of chemical products destined to the manufacture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Secretary of the Navy has deviated from his mission of informing the public to assess the work of the magistrates in charge of the investigations. “Understand that this is a situation that must be done step by step and well controlled and well prosecuted. Because, if not, the aid, which we do not have much, from judges and public ministries … We have to close the circle well because, if not, they will go away ”, said Durán.

But the military has gone further. “There are many at the beginning of April. “What has to do with corruption, I think that is allowed.” He has done so, often taking advantage of the questions put to him during press conferences. This Friday, for example, after the new accusations made by the Secretary of the Navy, an interlocutor has affirmed, when addressing the president, that “there is no application of justice in Ensenada”, in Baja California.

López Obrador has been attacking the judiciary for months and, from the daily platform of the mornings, has come to target, with name and surname, judges who are uncomfortable. For example, Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, one of those who has accepted the resources that for the moment have ended with the suspension of the electricity reform and the hydrocarbon law. The mistrust of the president in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation is also the main reason that led him to impose, through the majority of Morena in Congress, the extension of the mandate of the president of the highest judicial body of Mexico, Arturo Zaldívar , whom he considers “upright, upright, honest people.”

Behind this maneuver, surrounded by criticism and doubts about its constitutionality, there is a political project of rupture with the last administrations, which also translates into an open war with some institutions, from the judiciary to the electoral authorities. The argument that the president uses to justify his behavior in the middle of the race for the June 6 elections is the denunciation, which is alleged almost daily, of alleged acts of corruption. These alleged corruption, however, never affect their formation and always become a pretext to campaign against their political adversaries.

The president’s response has been in an electoral key. “I tell the citizens of Baja California that they now have a very powerful weapon in their hands: the voter’s credential. You have to use it, you have to use it ”, he said. “The citizen has the reins of power in his hands. And now that you say Baja California and there are going to be elections, well, let’s all go, but in the country, no one is left without participating, everyone to vote to have good authorities ”, he added. In that state, as in others or in the Chamber of Deputies, the ruling party Morena dominates the intention to vote with a view to the federal and local elections in June.

The statements of Admiral Ojeda Durán have set off all alarms, once again, as in this case it is a high-ranking military official. Especially when López Obrador himself has had no qualms about publicly acknowledging that he is meeting with Supreme Court ministers to defend his energy reforms. He has already done so and, he has assured, will continue to do so while disqualifying his work. “Even though I maintain that they maintain a conservative stance and contrary to the transformation process that has begun in the country, but I am going to do it,” he said without dissimulation. An initiative to say the least risky that has been described as a pressure mechanism and an attempt to interfere with their work. As with the National Electoral Institute or the Electoral Tribunal. Ultimately, the president has given a new sign that, beyond the separation of powers, his main objective is to maintain his political agenda. Whatever it takes.

