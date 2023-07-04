Kyiv will not be able to receive F-16 fighters in the near future. This was announced on Monday, July 3, by the head of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, in an interview with the radio station LBC.

According to him, one should not expect that the issue will be resolved before the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces is over. Bauer attributed his predictions to the need to train pilots and technicians, as well as provide a logistical organization for the aircraft.

On the same day, the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yuriy Ignat, noted that the country depends on the West for the supply of F-16 fighters and therefore does not want to put pressure on it. He added that work is currently underway to find air bases, training and service centers in Europe and the United States.

Earlier, on July 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accused the allies of the lack of deadlines for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. He pointed to the existence of a coalition of countries that are ready to start training Ukrainian pilots, but no schedule of missions has been drawn up. In his opinion, some partners are delaying this issue.

On June 27, the head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, Andriy Yermak, said that Kyiv hoped to receive the first F-16s by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, on June 15, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, noted that it was too early to discuss the specific timing of the delivery of the F-16 to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.