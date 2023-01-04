Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that if Berlin does not provide Kyiv with tanks, it will allegedly get a conflict on German territory.

“If [канцлер Германии] mister [Олаф] Scholz wants the Germans to fight near Berlin and near Stuttgart on German tanks with the Russians, then he can continue this game, conduct sociological research there, whether we need to give tanks or not, ”RBC Ukraine quotes him on January 4.

As Danilov said, countries that are aware of the scale of the conflict give their all “150%” by supplying weapons to Kyiv.

A day earlier, a member of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Müller, stressed that Germany should not unilaterally provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. According to him, if NATO became a direct party to the conflict against the Russian Federation, this would be an escalation that Germany does not want. The delivery of Leopard 2 tanks can also lead to this.

On December 25 last year, it became known that the majority of residents of Germany, according to a survey, do not support demands for military assistance to Ukraine in the form of German-made tanks. 45% of respondents were against the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Prior to that, on December 16, the German chancellor said that the country’s authorities did not intend to change approaches to military assistance to Ukraine and did not plan to supply tanks to Kyiv, at least until other NATO countries began such supplies.

Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Kyiv. In October, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned that supplies by the West long-range weapons are the fastest way to escalate the conflict in Ukraine. According to Medvedev, after this step the conflict could turn into a world war, which would have irreversible consequences.

Germany and other Western countries have increased military support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

