North Ossetia’s Minister of Labor Aidarova Detained for Abuse of Authority

The head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of North Ossetia, Alina Aidarova, was detained for abuse of office. This informed in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

It is noted that a criminal case was opened against several representatives of the ministry under paragraph “g” of Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They are suspected of conspiracy to violate the law when signing government contracts.

“The head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development was detained for 48 hours,” the press service confirmed.

Earlier, officials of the Ministry of Labor of North Ossetia were accused of concluding 50 state contracts without conducting competitive procedures. The total amount of the contracts exceeded 35 million rubles.