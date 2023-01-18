Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Monastyrsky and his first deputy died in a helicopter crash in Brovary

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky, as well as his deputy Yevgeny Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovich died in a helicopter crash in the city of Brovary near Kyiv. About this in Telegram said the National Police of Ukraine.

In total, according to the head of the National Police of Ukraine Igor Klymenko, 16 people are known to have died as a result of a helicopter crash, including two children. It is noted that nine people from among the victims of the incident were on board the helicopter.

Also, according to police, 22 victims are currently in the hospital, 10 of them are children.

The crash of a helicopter near a kindergarten in Brovary became known on the morning of January 18. As a result, a fire started at the crash site.