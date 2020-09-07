The pinnacle of the Ministry of Inner Affairs of Belarus, Yuri Karaev, stated that he considers his subordinates to be self-possessed and cool-headed. His phrases are quoted by Tut.by.

The minister harassed that discuss concerning the brutality of the Belarusian police has no grounds. “There is no such thing as a extra humane, self-possessed and cold-blooded militia anyplace on the planet, I’m positive of that,” he stated.

Karaev believes that within the conditions during which the Belarusian safety forces discovered themselves with the start of the mass protests, the regulation enforcement businesses of the Western nations would have acted a lot harder.

Earlier, Karayev allowed using power in opposition to the protesters in the event that they resort to forceful strategies. He additionally famous that doubtful individuals seem on the protests. “They’re clearly seen, such” militants “, just like soccer followers, anarchists, to such fighters, let’s name them that,” the Inside Minister stated.

Protest actions of those that disagree with the outcomes of the current presidential elections have been happening in Minsk on daily basis for nearly a month. On weekdays, a number of hundred folks come to the rallies, on Sundays the actions develop into many 1000’s. In accordance with official information, the present head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, gained the election with over 80 p.c of the vote. Nevertheless, the opposition, which nominated a single candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, didn’t agree with this model.