President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus in order to increase the confidence of compatriots in vaccination. This was announced on Tuesday, February 2, by the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including in order to increase the number of people who will be vaccinated, is completely ready for vaccination and is ready to do it so that people can see that it is safe. We will need to make changes to the vaccination plan so that Zelensky, I and the Prime Minister can be vaccinated, because it does not provide for the authorities, ”Stepanov said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel.

He stressed that the head of state and other officials are taking such a step in order to increase confidence in vaccination. In addition, according to the minister, this week the Ministry of Health will announce another agreement on the supply of vaccines against coronavirus.

“One hundred and seventeen thousand doses are from Pfizer, and we also have AstraZeneca, this is a confirmation from COVAX, also from February, and we also have Sinovac. I think that this week we will 100% report another vaccine, ”Stepanov said.

He added that the authorities expect to begin large-scale vaccination of the population from 15 February.

The day before, Zelensky said that problems with access to the coronavirus vaccine arose because Ukraine, according to him, “is not an equal member of the European Union or the world.” As a result, the country was not on the priority list of states that can count on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading approved a bill on accelerated registration of vaccines against coronavirus infection in Ukraine. The only exception is Russian-made drugs.

At the end of December 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy abandoned Sputnik V. However, he admitted that it is difficult for him to explain to his fellow citizens why Kiev does not want to buy the Russian vaccine. At the same time, politicians and public figures have repeatedly called on Zelensky to purchase a Russian drug for coronavirus, as it has shown high efficiency and safety.