Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko allowed the introduction of mandatory vaccination against coronavirus in the country. He announced this on Monday, September 20.

“I suppose,” the minister replied to the corresponding question of the TV presenter on the air of the ICTV channel, whether he allows compulsory vaccination.

Lyashko stressed that vaccination is now voluntary in Ukraine, but the government does not rule out some changes.

“Today vaccination is free and voluntary. The question of the possibility of introducing certain categories of professions into the composition of decreed ones is also being considered. This is a contingent who can come to work after completing a full course of vaccination against certain infectious diseases. Such options are being considered, but we took the experience of the EU and the USA: when restrictions are introduced, but they do not work for the vaccinated, ”said the Minister of Health.

He also admitted the likelihood of vaccination among adolescents from 12 years old.

On Monday, September 20, the head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Health Mikhail Radutsky said that the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine remains low due to Russia’s attempts to wage a “hybrid war” with its neighbor.

On September 13, the Ukrainian government amended the anti-epidemic rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to the new rules, COVID certificates will be divided into green and yellow, the work of some establishments will be allowed even if a “red zone” of quarantine is introduced in the presence of a large number of vaccinated.

On August 19, immunologist Andrei Volyansky said that a new wave of coronavirus began in Ukraine, the peak incidence is expected in September-October. According to him, it is possible to soften the wave, but it will definitely be associated with the Delta strain of coronavirus.