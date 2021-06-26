UK Health Minister Matt Hancock stepped down after a high-profile cheating scandal in the workplace during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Saturday, June 26, edition The sun…

“The last thing I want is. so that my personal life distracts attention and interferes with our focus on the main goal – getting out of this crisis. I apologize for breaking the rules, I apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them to this test. At a time like this, I have to be with my children, ”Hancock wrote in his resignation letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It has already been announced that the post of Minister of Health will be taken by former Chancellor and Minister of Internal Affairs Sajid Javid.

Hancock committed adultery with colleague and longtime girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, both are married and have three children. Friends of the former Minister of Health noted that his relationship with Gina “does not last long, but it is serious.”

The politician’s wife Martha Hancock did not know about her husband’s romance until the minister himself announced the dissolution of their 15-year marriage, writes Times… The official announced this a few hours before the publication of his betrayal in the media.

According to the publication, Hancock wrote his letter of resignation after he learned that there was a risk of a police investigation into his violation of the coronavirus measures law, since during quarantine people were advised to refrain from bodily contact due to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK identified 4,717,811 cases of infection, 128,089 people died, 4,314,125 recovered.At the same time, on June 25, it was reported that only 13 countries and six small territories, including Great Britain.

