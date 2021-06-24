Due to the heat, Russians should stop drinking sugary, carbonated drinks, coffee and alcohol. Such recommendations were given by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, reports RIA News…

“It is unacceptable to drink alcohol in the heat, since alcohol contributes to dehydration, increases the load on the cardiovascular system and can cause rhythm disturbances,” Murashko said. According to him, you need to drink more plain water.

He added that in such weather, it is necessary to wear light clothing that can provide ventilation. In addition, it is worth shortening the time spent in the open sun.

Earlier, the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia and State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko told how to escape the heat in a big city. First of all, he advised to spend less time in the sun and wear a hat. The specialist also recommended giving preference to lean foods of plant origin.