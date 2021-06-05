A number of Russian regions are close to defeating the coronavirus. This was stated by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko, reports RIA News…

At the same time, he noted that citizens remain mobile. “Therefore, you need to remember, and even where there is a calm and stable situation in settlements, you still need to create a pool of vaccinated people,” the head of the department warned.

Earlier, Murashko estimated the proportion of Russians who are immune to coronavirus. According to him, at the moment in Russia the proportion of people who have immunity to infection is “not bad.” “But this is still not enough to eliminate. Our task is elimination, ”he stressed.

On June 3, the minister said that there is no third wave of coronavirus in the country. According to him, the incidence of COVID-19 in the country as a whole is decreasing, it is just that different regions are coming out of the pandemic in different ways.