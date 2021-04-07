Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba named the condition for opening fire on Donbass. He spoke about this in an interview with the French newspaper Liberation.

“We are not seeking escalation, we are committed to a political and diplomatic settlement of this conflict. We will open fire only if there is a threat to our troops on the ground or if they are attacked, ”Kuleba said.

According to him, Kiev was satisfied with the ceasefire that came into force on July 27, 2020, which “worked well until December.” “Then something changed in Moscow. As for us, we do not provide any reinforcements with the aim of going over to the offensive, if these are not ordinary military rotations. But if one of ours is killed, we have the right to defend ourselves, ”the minister explained.

Earlier in April, Kuleba called the current escalation of the armed conflict in Donbass the largest in recent years and blamed Russia for what is happening in southeastern Ukraine.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up the training of units of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.