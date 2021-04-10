The statements of the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, about the postponement of negotiations from Minsk to Poland testify to Kiev’s unwillingness to comply with the agreements reached. Such a statement on Saturday, April 10, was made by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei.

“This kind of bacchanalia around this statement speaks of the unwillingness of certain Ukrainian politicians to comply with the agreements that were reached in Minsk,” he said in an interview with the Question Number One program on the TV channelBelarus-1“.

Makei stressed that Belarus has always conscientiously fulfilled the obligations entrusted to it, in particular those related to ensuring the functioning of the trilateral contact group.

“There were no complaints against us. There were gratitude from the Ukrainian side, from Russia and from the OSCE, ”the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

According to Makei, the statements about the postponement of the negotiations are “certain tricks” and “attempts to bypass the Minsk agreements.” He stressed that the main goal of all involved parties should be the earliest possible settlement of the crisis in the east of Ukraine.

According to him, it does not matter where the meetings to resolve the conflict in Donbass are held.

“The main thing is to achieve a concrete result,” the minister concluded.

On April 6, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group, after the end of quarantine, would not participate in negotiations in Minsk. He explained this decision by the fact that at the moment Belarus “is under the influence of Russia”, and in Kiev “there is no trust in this territory.”

The statement of the Ukrainian side was then commented on by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov. In his opinion, Kiev’s refusal to come to Minsk for negotiations is due to the teams of American curators.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the idea of ​​postponing the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbass from Minsk is “hypothetical nonsense.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany. Despite the adoption of an agreement to end the conflict, shootouts between the Ukrainian side and Donbass continue.