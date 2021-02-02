Signs of economic depression were observed in Ukraine even before the pandemic, the coronavirus only accelerated the corresponding processes, said the country’s Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko.

According to him, the factors of the economic depression, in particular the drop in industrial production, were back in 2019. At the same time, Marchenko noted that the country’s debt burden is not at a critical level.

“September is a critical month for us. Because in September we have to pay more than $ 2 billion on Eurobonds of 2015, ”he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on February 1.

On January 27, it was reported that the total public debt of Ukraine last year increased by 6.98% in dollar terms and amounted to $ 90.26 billion.

On January 6, it became known that Ukraine must return almost $ 1.7 billion of debt to the International Monetary Fund. At the same time, according to the schedule, in 2022 the country must pay another $ 2.4 billion to the fund.

Ukraine has agreed with the IMF on a new cooperation program in June 2020. Then it was assumed that Kiev will receive $ 5 billion in four tranches. In June, Ukraine received its first transfer in the amount of $ 2.1 billion.