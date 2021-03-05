The Ministry of the Russian Federation has promised not to allow disconnections of Russian subscribers from the home Internet due to the lack of an agreed decision on radio frequencies. The corresponding statement in an interview with RIA News made by the head of the department Maksut Shadayev.

Prior to this, the media reported that against the background of the expiration of the permit for the use of radio frequencies by operators in the 3.4-3.6 GHz range, in a few days some users may lose fixed wireless access to the network.

“We will definitely agree on a transitional period and will not allow citizens to be left without Internet access even for the shortest time,” the minister stressed.

Shadayev confirmed that the law enforcement agencies have not yet agreed on the extension of the previously issued frequency permits to operators, which allow at least 100 thousand users to have access to the Internet on a regular basis.

According to the politician, the discussion of possible conditions for prolonging the necessary permissions is ongoing, in turn, the Ministry of Digital Industry, together with telecom operators, has worked out measures to connect subscribers to the Internet in other ways.

“Subscribers will be disconnected only if there is an alternative way of their access to the Internet on terms no worse than those previously provided,” the agency’s interlocutor concluded.