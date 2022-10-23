The head of the Ministry of Finance Siluanov announced the need to tighten the regulation of the tobacco market

The head of the Russian Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, spoke about the insufficient regulation of the tobacco market in the country. His words on Sunday, October 23, leads RBC.

The minister believes that for tobacco circulation it is necessary to introduce the same strict control system as in the alcohol market. “Tobacco turnover is an area where there are still many opaque borders, including gray imports from neighboring countries. We collect excise taxes on tobacco many times more than on alcohol, and there are fewer control options,” Siluanov said.

He clarified that the traceability system, control over the production and movement of goods, as well as responsibility for violations for tobacco products should be the same as for alcoholic beverages. “Tobacco is different. And there is no due responsibility for violations. There is a brand, but there is no sense, ”said the head of the Ministry of Finance.

Siluanov also recalled the bill that the department had prepared earlier. It involves the introduction of licensing for the production and import of tobacco, nicotine-containing products and raw materials for their production, and also obliges manufacturers to register basic equipment.

In March, Viktor Zykov, a member of the coordinating council for tobacco control under the Russian Ministry of Health, in a conversation with Lenta.ru noted that a significant reduction in cigarette production should hardly be expected, since the companies remaining on the market will be able to fill the deficit.