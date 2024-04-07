The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, who was in the Orenburg region on Sunday, April 7, called the flood situation in Orsk critical.

“A critical situation has developed in the city of Orsk, where the destruction of protective structures on the Ural River occurred. As a result, 4,518 residential buildings and 4,587 household plots were flooded,” the minister noted at a meeting of the regional government commission.

He added that more than 4 thousand people, including 885 children, were evacuated from flooded areas in the region. In Orsk, 11 temporary accommodation centers (TACs) with more than 8 thousand places have been deployed for them. Currently there are 510 people in them, including 116 children.

According to the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the flood in the Orenburg region is classified as a federal emergency.

In addition, Kurenkov said that an unfavorable flood situation is also predicted in the Kurgan region.

On April 5, a dam broke in Orsk, Orenburg Region. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. After the breakthrough, more than 1.1 thousand people have already been evacuated.

At the moment, more than 150 settlements are cut off due to flood waters in the Orenburg region. It was also reported that 6,132 residential buildings and 9,643 household plots were flooded.

Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (part 1 of article 216 “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, part 1 of article 293 “Negligence”).

In addition, on April 7, the main directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Altai Territory reported that 121 houses and 513 household plots were flooded in the region due to severe flooding.