The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to the Orenburg region, which suffered from a large-scale flood, the department’s press service reported on April 7.

“The minister will visit the city of Orsk, the city most affected by the flood. In the city, Kurenkov will personally monitor the measures to eliminate the consequences of the incident, as well as the coordination of the actions of the forces and means of the Unified State System for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations,” the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in the Telegram channel.

They added that earlier the head of the department ordered to promptly strengthen the group of rescuers and equipment to provide comprehensive assistance to the population.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on the evening of April 5. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. The governor of the Orenburg region, Denis Pasler, said at night that in Orsk all the necessary forces had been mobilized to help the population and eliminate the consequences of a dam break. The city has prepared temporary temporary accommodation for 6.5 thousand people. In addition, specialists are quickly working to repair the dam.

On the morning of April 6, the mayor of the city, Vasily Kozupitsa, announced that one of the breaks had been repaired, but the Old Town microdistrict was half flooded and would suffer greatly from this.

At the moment, it is known that more than 150 settlements are cut off due to flood waters in the Orenburg region. It was also reported that 6,132 residential buildings and 9,643 household plots were flooded.

Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (part 1 of article 216 “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, part 1 of article 293 “Negligence”). Also, on behalf of the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, an additional echelon of rescuers flew to the Orenburg region to eliminate the consequences of the flood and provide assistance to the population.

In addition, on April 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Kurenkov to urgently fly to the Orenburg region to organize all the necessary work to help people and eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster.

